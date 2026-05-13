Alirio Ferrebus Claims Second FSL Player of the Week Honor

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







For the second time this season, Alirio Ferrebus has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week, this time for his performance against the Daytona Tortugas from May Fifth to May Tenth. Ferrebus has reached base in all six games he has played in May, including five in the series against the Tortugas. In last week's road trip, Ferrebus went 11-20 for a .550 batting average with two home runs and nine RBIs, stealing two bases in as many tries and scoring five runs. He finished the series with a 4-5 day on Sunday, May 10, chipping in four RBIs to become the first player in the Florida State League to drive in 30 runs in 2026. Ferrebus leads the FSL with 31 RBIs and a .368 batting average, and is inside the top ten in nearly every other hitting category so far this season.

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Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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