Comeback Falls Short as Threshers Drop Series Opener

Published on May 12, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (20-14) rallied late with three runs in the seventh, but an early deficit proved too much in a 5-4 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (19-15) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to get back to their winning ways when they return home for a rematch on Wednesday.

Lakeland plated two runs in the first and a third in the second inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Will Vierling gave the Threshers their first hit of the game with a leadoff single in the third and promptly stole second base. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Gabriel Rincones Jr. grounded into a double play that allowed Vierling to score from third, cutting the deficit to two.

Phillies infield prospect Jaeden Calderon delievers a pinch-hit single to drive in runs at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

A bases-loaded balk in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh padded the Lakeland lead to four runs going into the seventh-inning stretch. Robert Phelps walked after the first out in the seventh and came around to score shortly after on a double from Griffin Burkholder that cut the deficit to two runs. After Rincones Jr. walked, and Alirio Ferrebus was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Jaeden Calderon smacked the first pitch he saw in a pinch-hit at-bat to right field, plating two runs to cut the deficit to one.

Clearwater put the tying run aboard in each of the final three innings, but could not complete the comeback, falling 5-4 to Lakeland to start the series.

Brad Pacheco (1-2) took the loss in 4.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. James Tallon did not surrender a hit in 1.0 inning, but walked one and allowed one run with one strikeout. Estibenzon Jiménez struck out one and walked one, allowing one run on three hits in 2.0 innings. Brian Walters finished the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run, walking one, and surrendering two hits with four strikeouts.

Ferrebus has reached base safely in all seven games he's played in May...Phelps extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games...Pettorini came on as a pinch runner in the ninth...Calderon provided the first pinch-hit RBIs of the season for the Threshers...7 of Burkholder's ten hits over his five-game hit streak have gone for extra bases...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, May 13...First pitch on Wednesday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 12, 2026

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