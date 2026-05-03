Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Beachbirds fell to Clearwater 9-6, but the bats cam alive as early as the second inning. Palm Beach made the first run, with Jonathan Mejia hitting his 4th homerun of the season off Phillies #4 prospect Gage Wood, causing a homerun blitz for the rest of the game. Chase Heath (3) and Cam Nickens (1) both went on to hit homeruns for the Birds, while Luis Pino, Trevor Haskins, and Ryan Mitchell were responsible for the last three runs.

Cade Crossland makes his second start of this homestand, last appearing on the mound on April 28th for three innings.

THE BIRDHOUSE

Cade Crossland was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma, who had a live dog mascot from 1915-1928. When he passed away, he was allegedly buried under the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Weingartner, SS

Ryan Mitchell, LF

Jack Gurevitch, 3B

Jonathan Mejia, DH

Chase Heath, 1B

Brayden Smith, CF

Yordalin Pena, RF

Alex Birge, C

Christian Martin, 2B

Cade Crossland, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: May 3, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals

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