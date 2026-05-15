Palm Beach Defeats Daytona 7-2 Thursday Night to Take First Three Games of Series

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (20-16) take the first three games of their series against the Daytona Tortugas (12-24) with a 7-2 comeback victory on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

In the top of the first inning, Kyle Henley beat out a one-out, infield single off Palm Beach starting pitcher Ethan Young. The next hitter, Tyson Lewis, hit an RBI double down the left field line to score Henley and give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jonathan Mejía drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Daytona starting pitcher Edgar Colon. With two outs, Trevor Haskins drove in Mejía with an RBI single to left field which tied the game at 1-1.

Daytona responded in the top of the third inning. Jacob Friend dropped down a leadoff bunt single, stole second base, and later scored on Kyle Henley's RBI double which put Daytona back on top 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Birge led off with a solo home run, his third home run of the season and second home run in as many days, to tie the game at 2-2.

Young finished his start with four innings pitched and allowed two runs, four hits, two walks, and struck out six batters in a no-decision. Alex Breckheimer (W, 2-1) was the first man out of the Cardinals' bullpen and did not allow a run in his first two innings pitched. Colon finished with a no-decision after five innings with two runs allowed.

Dominic Scheffler (L, 0-1) came in to pitch the bottom of the sixth inning for Daytona. With one out, the Cardinals drew three consecutive walks. Heriberto Caraballo hit a sacrifice fly to score Birge from third base to give the Cardinals their first lead. Facundo Velasquez followed Caraballo with a two-RBI double to extend the Palm Beach lead to 5-2 after six innings.

Breckheimer ended his night with four scoreless frames and allowed just two hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and struck out six batters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Palm Beach added two more runs to cushion their lead. After Cameron Nickens walked, Caraballo hit a ground ball to Daytona's shortstop, Tyson Lewis, who threw the ball down the right field line for a throwing error which allowed Nickens to score. Later in the frame, Michael Dattalo smoked an RBI single to center field to extend the Palm Beach lead to 7-2. Antoni Cuello came out to pitch the top of the ninth inning for the Cardinals and secured the 7-2 victory on Thursday night with a scoreless inning.

Birge and Nickens scored two runs each. Dattalo led the offense with two hits. In the win, Ryan Mitchell saw his team-leading 18-game on-base streak come to an end.

The Cardinals and Tortugas head into the weekend portion of this six-game series with game four on Friday, May 15th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as the Cardinals look for a series victory. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

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