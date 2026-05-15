Colon's Strong Outing Not Enough as Tortugas Drop Sixth Straight

Published on May 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas carried an early lead into the middle innings Thursday night, but Palm Beach scored five unanswered runs late to hand Daytona a 7-2 loss at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning. Kyle Henley legged out an infield single, and Tyson Lewis followed with an RBI double down the left-field line to score Henley and give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Palm Beach answered in the second. Jonathan Mejía walked, moved into scoring position on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt, and later scored on a two-out RBI single from Trevor Haskins, tying the game at 1-1.

Daytona moved back in front in the third. Jacob Friend reached on a bunt single, stole second, and scored when Henley ripped an RBI double to right field, putting Daytona ahead 2-1.

Palm Beach tied it again in the fourth on a solo homer from Alex Birge, then took control in the sixth. Two walks and a wild pitch set up a sacrifice fly from Heriberto Caraballo, and Facundo Velásquez followed with a two-run double to make it 5-2.

The Cardinals added two more in the eighth, aided by a Daytona error and an RBI single from Michael Dattalo, to finish the scoring at 7-2. Pitching

Edgar Colon turned in one of his better outings of the season despite the no-decision, allowing just one earned run over 5.0 innings while striking out seven.

Dominic Scheffler was charged with the loss after walking four and allowing three runs in the sixth inning.

Bryce Archie looked very sharp in his two innings to finish the ballgame, running his fastball up to 95.4 mph, his top velocity of the season. Stat of the Game

6 - The Tortugas have now lost six straight games, tied for their longest losing streak of the season. Notes

- Daytona fell to 12-24 overall and 3-12 on the road.

- Daytona is now 7-21 against right-handed starting pitchers.

- The Tortugas are now 3-18 when scoring five runs or fewer.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

- Henley extended his hitting streak to five games and recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

- Friend recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the year.

- Daytona committed three errors in the loss. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their series against Palm Beach on Friday, May 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.