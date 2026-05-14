Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader, Hand Tortugas Fifth Straight Loss

Published on May 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







Game 1: Palm Beach 2, Daytona 1

JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas dropped the opener of Wednesday's doubleheader, 2-1, to the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium after Tuesday's series opener was postponed by rain.

The Rundown Palm Beach did all of its damage in the second inning. Michael Dattalo doubled, Chase Heath followed with an RBI double, and Cameron Nickens lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Daytona answered in the third. Mason Neville doubled to right, and Rafhlmil Torres followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kyle Henley later singled to put runners at the corners, but Torres was caught stealing home to end the threat.

The Tortugas managed just two baserunners the rest of the way, and Palm Beach held on in a 2-1 final.

Pitching Stharlin Torres turned in his longest start of the season, allowing two runs over 5.2 innings while scattering five hits and walking two.

Brady Afthim entered with a runner aboard in the sixth and struck out the only batter he faced.

Game 2: Palm Beach 12, Daytona 3

Palm Beach completed the doubleheader sweep with a 12-3 win over Daytona in the nightcap, using a six-run first inning to take control early.

The Rundown Palm Beach jumped on Daytona immediately. After a single, two walks, and a two-run double from Alex Birge, Yordalin Peña added an RBI single before Trevor Haskins launched a three-run homer, giving the Cardinals a 6-0 first-inning lead.

Daytona got on the board in the third. Ichiro Cano walked, Anthuan Valencia singled, and Tyson Lewis drew a walk to load the bases before Rafhlmil Torres lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 6-1.

The Tortugas added another in the fourth when Bernard Moon singled, Drew Davies followed with a base hit, and Cano drove in Moon with an RBI single.

Palm Beach kept adding on from there, scoring once in the fourth, twice in the fifth, and three more in the sixth behind three home runs in the final three offensive innings.

Daytona pushed across its final run in the sixth on a balk after Dylan King was hit by a pitch, Davies walked, and Henry Hunter was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Pitching Anyer Laureano took the loss, allowing six runs over 3.0 innings.

Mason Morris covered the final three innings, allowing six runs while striking out four.

Stat of the Game 4 - Palm Beach hit four home runs in the nightcap.

Notes - Daytona falls to 12-23 on the season.

- The Tortugas have lost five straight games.

- Daytona is now 0-4 in doubleheaders this season.

- The Tortugas are now 3-11 on the road.

- Daytona is now 7-20 against right-handed starting pitchers. - Daytona is now 3-17 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona is now 4-6 in one-run games.

- R. Torres recorded his ninth two-hit game, 10th multi-hit game of the season, and extended his hitting streak to three games.

- S. Torres made his longest start of the season at 5.2 innings.

- Cano extended his on-base streak to 12 games. - Henley extended his hitting streak to four games.

- Davies reached base twice and now leads the FSL with a .452 OBP.

Next Up Daytona continues its road series at Palm Beach on Thursday, May 14. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 13, 2026

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