Doucette's First Homer Not Enough as Threshers Top Tortugas 5-3

Published on May 6, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas saw a late lead slip away as Clearwater scored three runs in the seventh inning to hand Daytona a 5-3 loss Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning. Tyson Lewis singled, stole second, and came around to score on an RBI single from Arnaldo Lantigua to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater answered in the third when Gabriel Rincones Jr. launched a two-run homer (496 feet) to right-center, putting the Threshers in front 2-1.

The Tortugas jumped back ahead in the sixth. After Lantigua worked a walk, Ty Doucette crushed a two-run homer to right-center, his first of the season, giving Daytona a 3-2 lead.

Clearwater took control in the seventh. Three walks loaded the bases before Rincones Jr. delivered an RBI single to tie the game. A sacrifice fly followed, and a wild pitch brought home another run, capping a three-run inning that flipped the score to 5-3.

Daytona was unable to respond, going down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings. Pitching

Mason Morris turned in a strong start, allowing two runs over 6.0 innings while striking out five.

Anyer Laureano (L, 0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in the seventh inning. Stat of the Game

3 - Runs allowed by Daytona in the seventh inning, the decisive swing in the game. Notes

- Daytona falls to 11-18 overall and 8-9 at home

- The Tortugas' four-game winning streak was snapped

- Lantigua extended his on-base streak to 13 games

- Lewis recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season

- Doucette hit his first home run of the season in just his second game

- Morris matched the longest outing by a Tortugas pitcher this season (6.0 IP)

- Friend's 18-game on-base streak was snapped

- Daytona is now 7-12 when scoring first

- Opponents have now recorded 11 come-from-behind wins against Daytona this season

- The Tortugas are now 1-16 when out-hit by opponents

- Daytona is now 2-4 in two-run games Next Up

Daytona continues its series against Clearwater on Thursday, May 6 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 6, 2026

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