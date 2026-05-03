Friend's Three-Hit Day Lifts Tortugas to First Series Win of the Season

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Behind a three-hit performance from Jacob Friend, the Daytona Tortugas secured their first series win of the season with a 5-2 victory over Fort Myers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Fort Myers struck first in the second inning, using three singles to plate a run and take a 1-0 lead.

Daytona answered in the fifth. Kyle Henley reached and moved into scoring position before Jacob Friend delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The Tortugas took their first lead in the seventh. Kyle Henley doubled to left, and Friend followed with a run-scoring double to put Daytona in front, 2-1.

Daytona broke it open in the eighth. Arnaldo Lantigua worked a leadoff walk and Rafhlmil Torres followed with a single. After a sacrifice bunt by Mason Neville, Drew Davies drove in two with a double to left. Later in the inning, Friend added his third hit of the day with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-1.

Fort Myers scratched across a run in the ninth, but Daytona closed it out to secure the 5-2 win. Pitching

Deivi Villafana made the start and completely dominated, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings, with no walks, and striking out four

Sheng-En Lin (W, 2-1) was sharp in relief, using off speed to keep batters off balance, he tossed 4.0 innings and allowed just one run while striking out four to close out the win. Stat of the Game

3 - Friend recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and drove in three runs for the first time in 2026. Notes

- Daytona improves to 10-17 overall and 7-8 at home.

- The Tortugas win their first series of the season, taking four of six against first-place Fort Myers.

- Daytona has now won three straight games for the first time this season.

- Jacob Friend extended his on-base streak to 17 games; recorded his 7th multi-hit game and 5th multi-RBI game of the season.

- Rafhlmil Torres extended his on-base streak to eight games.

- Drew Davies recorded his second multi-RBI game of the season. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their two week homestand on Tuesday, May 5, when they will welcome the Clearwater Threshers to town for a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35pm ET.







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

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