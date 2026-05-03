Mets Come Back from Down 4, Slip by Tarpons 7-6

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets exchange high fives at Tampa

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets exchange high fives at Tampa(St. Lucie Mets)

TAMPA, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets came back from a midgame four-run deficit to defeat the Tampa Tarpons 7-6 in the series finale at Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon. Tampa won the series 4-2.

Trailing 6-2 in the sixth, the Mets scored three runs to get back into the game. JT Benson and Chase Meggers hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs to the cut the deficit to 6-4. Benson later stole home while Meggers got in a rundown. Benson's run counted to make it 6-5.

Randy Guzman hit a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning. Julio Zayas drove in Guzman with a double of his own to put the Mets ahead 7-6.

Christian Rodriguez (1-0) pitched the final three innings without giving up a hit or run to close out the game. He induced a line drive double play with two runners on base to end the seventh inning. He retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings for a drama free finish.

Nicolas Carreno pitched 3.0 innings of one-run ball in long relief. He struck out five.

The Mets made three errors and gave up three unearned runs over the course of the first two innings. The defense settled down and did not make an error over the final seven innings.

Guzman went 2 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and two runs scored.

Sam Robertson went 2 for 4 with a run and stolen base.

Zayas was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and run.

The Mets (12-15) are off on Monday. They continue their two-week road trip on Tuesday by starting at six-game series at the Lakeland Flying Tigers. First pitch from Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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