Back-To-Back Walk-Offs - Tortugas Rally Late Again To Stun Fort Myers, 7-6

Published on May 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second straight night, the Daytona Tortugas secured a walk-off win in dramatic fashion. Daytona scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fort Myers, 7-6, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Rundown

Daytona jumped out early in the first. With two outs, Bernard Moon reached and Tyson Lewis followed via catcher's interference before Arnaldo Lantigua delivered an RBI single to score Moon. Moments later, Rafhlmil Torres added another RBI knock to make it 2-0.

Fort Myers answered in the third, stringing together three hits to tie the game at 2-2. The Mighty Mussels added single runs in the fifth and seventh, then extended the lead in the eighth when Harry Genth launched a two-run homer to push it to 6-2.

Daytona responded immediately in the bottom of the eighth. Moon worked a walk and Lewis singled to set the table. Lantigua ripped an RBI double to right, and Torres brought home another with a groundout. A passed ball capped the inning as Lantigua scored, cutting the deficit to 6-5.

In the ninth, the Tortugas completed the comeback. Drew Davies led off with a single and moved to third after a walk by pinch hitter Henry Hunter and a passed ball. A wild pitch brought Davies home to tie the game, and two batters later another wild pitch allowed Hunter to score the winning run with two outs, sealing the 7-6 victory. Pitching

Kyle McCoy started and allowed two runs (one earned) over 4.0 innings while striking out two.

Lisnerkin Lantigua handled the middle innings before Abraham Gaitan (W, 2-1) picked up the win despite allowing the eighth-inning homer, settling in to finish the game and give Daytona a chance to rally. Stat of the Game

2 - Daytona has now recorded walk-off wins in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Notes

- Daytona improves to 9-17 overall and 6-8 at home.

- The Tortugas have won three games in a series for the first time this season.

- Lantigua is 9-for-19 with three doubles in the series and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

- Torres extended his on-base streak to seven games.

- Friend extended his on-base streak to 16 games. Next Up

Daytona concludes its series against Fort Myers on Sunday, May 2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.







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