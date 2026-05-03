Phelps' Career Day Leads Threshers to Fifth-Straight Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - Robert Phelps tied his career high with three hits and produced four runs as the Clearwater Threshers (16-10) took down the Palm Beach Cardinals (15-11) in a 9-6 win on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look to complete the sweep in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Palm Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning for the first time since Tuesday, taking the lead on a solo home run. On the third pitch of the third inning, Jaeden Calderon doubled down the left field line to provide Clearwater's first hit of the game. After the first out, Robert Phelps singled before Nathan Humphreys drove in Calderon to tie the game. On the next pitch, Alirio Ferrebus gave the Threshers their first lead of the game, plating Phelps and Humphreys on a two-run double.

Clearwater extended the scoring with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Calderon reached on an error to extend the frame. After he stole second, Manolfi Jimenez drove him home on a single to center to extend the lead to three runs. Phelps immediately followed by ambushing the first pitch from Palm Beach starter Ethan Young, sending it over the left field wall for a two-run home run.

Palm Beach sent a second solo home run out of the yard in the sixth, cutting the Threshers' advantage to 6-2. The Threshers answered in the top of the seventh with two more runs. After a one-out double from Nolan Beltran, Juan Villavicencio smacked a no-doubt home run to right field to stretch the lead to six. Palm Beach struck back in the seventh, however, cutting Clearwater's lead in half with a three-run double. The Frozen Iguanas added another run on the eighth, cutting the deficit to 8-6 on a leadoff home run.

Humphreys reached on an errant throw to start off the top of the ninth, advancing to second when the toss went into the Palm Beach Dugout. He moved to third on a single by Ferrebus and scored two pitches later on an RBI by Beltran. Palm Beach had the tying run aboard in the ninth, but Clearwater held on for a 9-6 win.

Gage Wood struck out six batters, surrendering one run on four hits with one walk in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Wen Hui Pan (1-0) struck out three batters and allowed one hit in 1.1 innings to earn the win. Peyton Havard surrendered four runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout in 1.2 innings. Gabe Craig surrendered one run on one hit with three strikeouts in 1.0 frame. Keegan Batka (4) got the save with two hits and two strikeouts in 1.0 scoreless inning.

Phelps hit his first career home run in the fourth...Pan earned his first win since August 2023...Villavicencio has hit three home runs for eight RBIs this series...Ferrebus and Ferrara have hit safely in four straight games...Batka moved into a tie for second in the FSL with his fourth save in four attempts...The Threshers conclude a six-game road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday, May 3...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2026

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