Alirio Ferrebus Earns Threshers' Second Weekly Honor in a Row

Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







For the second week in a row, a Clearwater Thresher has earned the Florida State Player of the Week Award, with catcher Alirio Ferrebus taking home the honor after the Threshers' home series split against the Bradenton Marauders. This award comes exactly one week after infielder Matthew Ferrara won the FSL Player of the Week for his performance in the road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Ferrebus has played all six games of each of the past two Threshers series, and he has showcased excellence both at the plate as a hitter and behind the plate as a catcher. In the 12 games played so far at BayCare Ballpark, Alirio has recorded the go-ahead hit in three of them, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Threshers' Wednesday win that sealed a 5-3 win over the Marauders. In six starts against Bradenton this past week, Ferrebus belted two home runs and scored six runs with nine RBIs, the most RBIs by a single Threshers batter in a series this season. Ferrebus' second home run was also a three-run shot, providing all three runs and three of four hits for the Threshers in the Sunday finale.

Matthew Ferrara took home the Player of the Week honor one week before Ferrebus, clubbing two home runs and eight RBIs against Dunedin. In Clearwater's first six-game road series of the season, Ferrara went 9-20 with six extra base hits, two home runs, doubles, and triples in Dunedin. Two of Ferrara's five games were four-hit performances, setting and tying the single-game high by a Thresher so far in 2026. He set a career high with four RBIs in the game one win on Tuesday, April 14, and came within one hit of the cycle.

The Threshers are back on the road for the next two weeks, finishing April in West Palm Beach against the Palm Beach Cardinals before a road series next week in Daytona against the Tortugas. You can listen to the audio broadcast on the Threshers' Broadcast network here... You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026

Alirio Ferrebus Earns Threshers' Second Weekly Honor in a Row - Clearwater Threshers

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