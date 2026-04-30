Tarpons Sweep Mets in Doubleheader, 7-6 and 7-4

Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Edward Lantigua of the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) Edward Lantigua of the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons swept a doubleheader against the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday evening. Tampa won the first game 7-6 in eight innings, then defeated the Mets 7-4 in game 2. The doubleheader was created after Tuesday's game was moved due to a conflict with the BTS concert across the street from Steinbrenner Field.

In game 1, the Mets could not hold a lead in the last inning for the second time in three games.

The Mets jumped ahead 5-3 on a two-run homer in the sixth inning by JT Benson. But the Tarpons scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-4. In the bottom of the seventh Luis Durango hit a RBI single off Christian Rodriguez to tie the game 5-5.

The Mets scored their free runner in the eighth inning on a long sac fly by Benson to go up 6-5.

Engelth Urena hit a flair RBI single just off second baseman Sam Robertson's glove in the home eighth to tie the game 6-6. Two batters later Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek hit a RBI single off Elwis Mijares to bring home Urena for the winning run.

Elian Peña went 2 for 4 with a double and run. AJ Salgado was also 2 for 4.

Benson was 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI.

Mets starter Frank Camarillo pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out seven.

In game 2, Mets starter Conner Ware pitched a 1-2-3 first inning but the Tarpons would go on to score runs in each of their remaining five innings at the plate.

Hans Montero hit a RBI double off Ware in the second inning for the game's first run. Brando Mayea hit another run-scoring double in the third inning to make it 2-0.

Willy Montero hit a two-run homer vs. Ware in the fourth inning, then hit another solo home run off Zack Mack in the sixth inning as the Tarpons eventually built a 7-1 lead.

The Mets scored three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to make it interesting. Peña hit a ground ball off the second base bag that went for a RBI double. Edward Lantigua followed with a two-run double that made it 7-4.

Jose Ledesma was able to get Randy Guzman to fly out to right field to end the game, stranding the potential tying run on deck.

Ware took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits over 4.0 innings.

Peña was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, RBI and run.

Hans Montero went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI. Willy Montero was 2 for 3 with two homers and three RBI.

The Tarpons scored runs in nine of their last 10 innings at the plate across the doubleheader. The Mets fell to 1-3 in doubleheader games this season.

The Mets (10-13) and Tarpons (10-13) will play a single nine-inning game on Thursday. First pitch at Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026

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