Mussels' Winning Streak Snapped by Tortugas

Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DAYTONA, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Daytona Tortugas 12-6 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, suffering their first loss since last Tuesday.

The Mussels' (15-8) six game winning streak fell two games shy of the single-season franchise record (8) set in 2023.

In each inning the Mussels scored, the Tortugas (7-16) responded in the bottom of the frame, never allowing the Mussels room to get back into the game.

Fort Myers opened the scoring in the top of the second. Jayson Bass led off with an infield single and then stole second. Ian Daugherty followed with a double to left. Later in the frame, Yasser Mercedes connected on a two-run single to center, making it 3-0.

Daytona responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a double from Arnaldo Lantigua and a triple from Dylan King, making it 4-3, Tortugas. They would add another four runs in the third, making it 8-3.

In the top of the fourth, Bryon Chourio scored on a wild pitch, and Bryan Acuna crossed the plate on a balk, making it 8-5.

Daytona added on again in the bottom of the frame on a Tyson Lewis single, making it 9-5.

Acuna recorded an RBI double in the sixth to make it 8-5.

Rafhimil Torres homered in the bottom of the inning to bring home another two runs for the Tortugas.

Daytona would tack on another run in the seventh, making it 12-6.

Right hander Mitch Mueller and utility man Harry Genth held the Tortugas to just one base runner over the final 1.2 innings, after the first four pitchers of the night all allowed at least one earned run.

The series continues on Thursday, April 30. Matthew Dalquist (0-1, 7.00) starts for the Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026

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