Perry Leads Strong Pitching Effort as Jays Snap Skid
Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays snapped their six-game skid, downing the Jupiter Hammerheads 5-3 in game two of their six-game set on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Nolan Perry (4.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K) threw 4.1 frames of one-run ball with three strikeouts.
Perry has allowed one earned run or less in all five of his outings this season.
He ranks among FSL leaders with a 1.71 ERA (1st), 32 strikeouts (T-1st), .114 AVG (1st), and a 0.67 WHIP (2nd).
LHP Carson Myers (2.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four over 2.2 shutout frames.
Myers hasn't allowed a run over his last three outings, spanning 4.2 innings.
He's fanned 21 batters to only five walks over 12.1 innings this season.
C Juan Rosas (1-for-3, RBI, R, BB) smacked an RBI single to open the scoring in the 2nd at 108.8 MPH.
Rosas has a hit in two of his first three games for Dunedin and has reached base in seven of his first 11 plate appearances.
Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026
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