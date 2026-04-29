Gameday Preview: Clearwater Threshers vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Clearwater took the first game of the series last night, driving in seven runs while the Birds only had 3. Two of the Birds runs, however, were homeruns by Ryan Weingartner and Jack Gurevitch. Brayden Smith's on base streak is still alive at 14 and Nelfy Ynfante returned from Springfield to close out the game and struck out two.

Jack Martinez returns to the mound tonight against Clearwater Pitcher Zuher Yousuf. So far this season, Yousuf has a 4.50 ERA across four games and one start. The Venezuelan-born pitcher has struck out 10, walked 3, and allowed 13 hits across 12 innings pitched. Martinez has a 1.72 ERA across four games and four starts, with 19 strikeouts, 6 walks, and 9 hits across 15.2 innings pitched.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Mitchell, LF

Ryan Weingartner, DH

Jack Gurevitch, 1B

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Chase Heath, C

Brayden Smith, 3B

Yordalin Pena, CF

Christian Martin, 2B

Luis Pino, RF

Jack Martinez, RHP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Menes and Galle to PEO. Ynfante (SPG), Militello (MiLB FA), and Batista (FCL) transferred to PMB. Salazar placed on Dev. List.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 19, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Jupiter, FL

STREAMING: MiLB.TV and Bally Live







Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026

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