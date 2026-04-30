Palm Beach Drops Season-High Third-Straight Game with 11-6 Loss to Clearwater Wednesday Night

Published on April 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (15-8) dropped their third consecutive game as they fell to the Clearwater Threshers (13-10) by a final score of 11-6 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. For the Cardinals, it marks the longest losing streak of the season.

Clearwater jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez (L, 0-2). An error by Jonathan Mejia allowed Juan Villavicencio to reach base safely followed by a walk to Jaeden Calderson drew a walk to start the frame. A wild pitch by Martinez allowed Villavicencio to score the first run of the game. Manolfi Jimenez followed that with an RBI double. Nathan Humphreys finished off the scoring with an RBI single that hit the left field wall to give the Threshers a 3-0 lead.

After the first two hitters of the bottom of the third inning were retired, Yordalin Peña singled and stole second base. Christian Martin hit a single to left field but Peña had to stop at third base. However, a run came in on a dropped-third strikeout to Luis Pino which allowed Peña to score which cut the deficit to 3-1.

However, in the top of the third inning, Clearwater had two baserunners on with no outs for Juan Villavicencio who hit a three-run home run to give the Threshers a 6-1 lead. Martinez finished his start with 2 2/3 innings pitched and allowed a career-high six runs in which three were earned.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Mitchell led off with a walk and stole second base. Ryan Weingartner followed with a single to center field to put runners at first and third base. Jack Gurevitch grounded into a double play to score Mitchell as the Cardinals made it a 6-2 deficit through five innings.

Antoni Cuello did a nice job on the mound in relief of Martinez as he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Nolan Beltran hit a single to lead off the frame. After he stole second base, Will Vierling hit a RBI double down the right field line which put the Threshers up 7-2.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Luis Pino drew a nine-pitch walk, which snowballed into two more consecutive walks. With the bases loaded and two outs Mejia looped a two-RBI double down the right field line. However, Heath struck out and Palm Beach had to settle for the two runs and trailed 7-4 after seven innings.

Clearwater added on in the top of the eighth inning. After three straight walks to open the inning, Alirio Ferrebus hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and Beltran hit an opposite-field, three-run home run to left field to make the score 11-4 in favor of the Threshers.

The Cardinals added two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning when Mejia lined a two-RBI single to right field which cut the deficit to 11-6. However, they couldn't score again as the Cardinals dropped game two of this six-game series by the 11-6 final score on Wednesday night.

Palm Beach and Clearwater continue the series with game three to close the month of April on Thursday, April 30th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.