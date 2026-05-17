Nedrow, Gallegos Combine on Four-Hit Shutout
Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Tampa, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays spun their first shutout of the season, downing the Tampa Tarpons 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field in their series finale.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Jack Nedrow (6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the win in his first start for Dunedin, hurling six shutout frames with five strikeouts.
Over his first two outings as a member of the Blue Jays organization, Nedrow has spun 10 shutout frames with 11 strikeouts to only two walks.
Nedrow is the first Blue Jay this season to throw more than five innings.
RHP Edgar Gallegos (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fired three shutout frames to lock down the win in his Class-A debut, having been promoted to Dunedin on Sunday morning.
3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, R) socked a two-run homer in the 9th for his 5th long-ball of the year and second over his last three games.
His homer left the bat at 108.9 MPH and traveled 400 ft.
Gaxiola has reached base in 12 straight games, batting .326 over that span with 10 RBI and a .882 OPS.
Gaxiola had a hit in all five games played during the series in Tampa, over which he batted .333 with seven RBI.
His 20 RBI this season are tops on the team.
DH Juan Sanchez (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) ripped an RBI double off the top of the wall in the 2nd to extend Dunedin's lead to 2-0.
Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026
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- Mussels Storm Back in Ninth to Secure Split After Lengthy Rain Delay - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers Erase Six-Run Deficit in Walkoff Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Cardinals Defeat Daytona 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon in Series Finale - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Carreño Dazzles on Mound, Mets Win Finale over Jupiter 3-1 - St. Lucie Mets
- Blue Jays Blank Tarpons in Series Finale - Tampa Tarpons
- Nedrow, Gallegos Combine on Four-Hit Shutout - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Blank Tarpons in Series Finale - Tampa Tarpons
- Gameday Preview: Daytona Tortugas vs Palm Beach Cardinals - Palm Beach Cardinals
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