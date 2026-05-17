Cardinals Defeat Daytona 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (22-17) took five games out of six as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas (13-26) by a final score of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win and Jupiter's loss on Sunday, Palm Beach is one game back of first place in the FSL East Division.

Palm Beach took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Lars Nootbaar, who made his second rehab start for the Cardinals, and Michael Dattalo each hit one-out singles. Ryan Weingartner followed them with his third home run of the year, a three-run home run to left field, which gave Palm Beach a 3-0 lead.

Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez kept the Tortugas off the scoreboard. In the top of the fourth inning, Martinez was pulled after 3 1/3 innings pitched, having thrown 77 pitches in which he allowed no runs, three hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch, and struck out five batters in a no-decision. Jovi Galvez came out of the Cardinals' bullpen and finished the fourth inning with no damage.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Weingartner led off with a walk against Daytona starting pitcher Deivi Villafaña (L, 0-3), who had only issued two walks before the game. Later in the frame with two outs, Alex Birge drilled an RBI single to right field to score Weingartner as the Cardinals extended their lead to 4-0.

Daytona got on the board in the top of the fifth off of Kaden Echeman (W, 3-1) who came in to pitch for Palm Beach. With one out, Kyle Henley hit a double down the right field line. Two batters later, Mason Neville hit an RBI single to center field to make it a 4-1 Palm Beach lead.

Echman settled into the game and finished three innings of work and allowed just one run with five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Birge hit a single, and Heriberto Caraballo and Michael Dattalo each drew walks. With two outs, Jonathan Mejía and Weingartner each drew bases-loaded walks to push the Cardinals' lead to 6-1.

Yadiel Batista entered the game on the mound for Palm Beach in the top of the eighth inning and allowed one run to come across on Henry Hunter's RBI single. Batista stayed in for the ninth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 frame to secure the 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon for Palm Beach.

For Weingartner, he has reached base safely in his last eight plate appearances with

The Cardinals will begin a six-game series on Tuesday, May 19th as they visit the St. Lucie Mets. Palm Beach returns home on Tuesday, May 26th to host the Lakeland Flying Tigers for another six-game series. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026

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