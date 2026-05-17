Blue Jays Blank Tarpons in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (19-20) were held scoreless on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-0 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (15-24) at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa managed five hits but were unable to capitalize on their scoring opportunities, finishing 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and leaving four men on base.

Dunedin broke through in the third inning after a pair of Tarpons errors helped set the table. Dariel Ramon reached on an error to open the frame and later scored on a fielder's choice from Baline Bullard. Later in the inning, Juan Sanchez lined an RBI double to left-center to extend the Blue Jays lead to 2-0.

The Tarpons' best scoring chance came in the fifth inning after Willy Montero ripped a leadoff double and advanced to third with one out, though Dunedin starter Jack Nedrow escaped the jam to preserve the shutout.

Tyler Boudreau turned in a solid start despite taking the loss, allowing just two unearned runs across four innings while striking out seven. Bryce Warrecker followed with two scoreless innings in relief before the Blue Jays added insurance in the ninth with a two-run homer.

The Tarpons will return to action Tuesday afternoon, as they host the Clearwater Threshers at GMS Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026

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