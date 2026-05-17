Tortugas Drop Series Finale, Fall 6-2 at Palm Beach
Published on May 17, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Daytona Tortugas News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas dropped the series finale to the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona lost five of six games in the series and fell to 13-26 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Rundown
Palm Beach struck early against Deivi Villafana in the opening inning. After singles from Lars Nootbaar and Michael Dattalo, Ryan Weingartner launched a three-run homer to left-center with two outs to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals added another run in the fourth inning when Alex Birge singled home Weingartner to extend the advantage to 4-0.
Daytona answered in the fifth. Kyle Henley doubled with one out before Mason Neville lined a two-out RBI single into right-center to bring home the Tortugas' first run.
The Tortugas threatened again in the seventh after Jacob Friend drew a leadoff walk, but Palm Beach escaped the inning with a double play to maintain the three-run lead.
Palm Beach created separation in the bottom of the seventh. Birge singled before the Cardinals loaded the bases with two walks. Consecutive RBI walks issued by Lisnerkin Lantigua pushed the lead to 6-1.
Daytona plated one final run in the eighth inning. Drew Davies doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Henry Hunter, but the Tortugas stranded two runners in the inning and could not get any closer. Stat of the Game
11 - Daytona went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on base. Notes
Daytona fell to 13-26 overall and 4-14 on the road.
The Tortugas lost five of six games at Palm Beach.
Daytona dropped to 1-6 in series this season and 0-3 in road series.
The Tortugas have lost seven of their last eight games.
Daytona fell to 3-20 when scoring fewer than five runs.
The Tortugas dropped to 8-22 against right-handed starters.
Henley extended his hitting streak to eight games.
Davies recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season with two doubles.
Jordan Little tossed his first career scoreless outing. Next Up
The Tortugas continue their road trip on Tuesday, May 19 when they open a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Tortugas Drop Series Finale, Fall 6-2 at Palm Beach - Daytona Tortugas
- Mussels Storm Back in Ninth to Secure Split After Lengthy Rain Delay - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers Erase Six-Run Deficit in Walkoff Win - Clearwater Threshers
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