Lin Dominates, Friend Homers as Tortugas Blank Jupiter, 3-0

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Sheng-En Lin delivered the best outing by a Daytona starter this season and Jacob Friend opened the game with a leadoff home run as the Tortugas shut out the Jupiter Hammerheads 3-0 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona improved to 15-29 overall and 6-17 on the road while trimming Jupiter's series lead to 3-2 heading into Sunday's finale of the 12-game road trip. The Rundown

Daytona wasted no time jumping in front.

On the very first pitch of the game, Friend hammered a fastball over the wall in left field to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. It marked the first time this season Daytona's first batter of the game homered.

That was all Lin needed.

The right-hander worked around early traffic in the first three innings, stranding runners at second and third in the second before escaping additional pressure in the third and fifth innings. He completed a career-high 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out a season-high six without issuing a walk.

Daytona created separation in the seventh.

Drew Davies opened the inning with a single before Henry Hunter and Ichiro Cano each worked walks to load the bases. Friend then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home a run before a wild pitch plated Hunter to stretch the lead to 3-0.

From there, the bullpen finished it.

Bryce Archie entered in the seventh and stranded an inherited runner, firing the final 3.0 innings for his first professional save. Jupiter put runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Archie shut the door to secure Daytona's second shutout win of the season. Stat of the Game

6.0 - Lin turned in the longest scoreless outing by a Tortugas pitcher this season while matching the longest outing by any Daytona pitcher in 2026. His previous career high was 5.0 innings, while his six strikeouts established a new season high. Notes

Daytona improved to 15-29 overall and 6-17 on the road.

The Tortugas moved to 4-10 against Jupiter this season.

Jupiter leads the series 3-2 entering Sunday's finale.

Daytona improved to 13-23 in night games.

The Tortugas moved to 10-23 against right-handed starters.

Daytona improved to 11-3 when leading after seven innings.

The Tortugas improved to 10-0 when leading after eight innings.

Daytona moved to 8-11 when hitting a home run.

The Tortugas improved to 11-16 when scoring first.

Daytona improved to 4-23 when scoring fewer than five runs.

The Tortugas improved to 3-25 when being outhit.

Lin established career highs with 6.0 innings pitched and a season high with six strikeouts.

Lin recorded the longest scoreless outing by a Tortugas pitcher this season.

Daytona pitching recorded its second shutout of the season (April 12 at Lakeland).

Daytona walked just one batter, tying a season low (April 11 at Lakeland).

Kyle Henley extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Bernard Moon recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

Archie tied his career high with four strikeouts while earning his first professional save.

Friend homered to begin the game, the first leadoff homer by Daytona to open a game this season. Next Up

The Tortugas close out their 12-game road trip Sunday, May 23 against Jupiter. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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