Nedrow Leads Jays to Third Straight Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays capitalized on an early lead to win their third straight game, downing the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels 6-4 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game five of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Jack Nedrow (6 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K) did not allow a hit until the 5th and did not allow a run through his first six innings of work.

Nedrow did not allow a run through his first 16 innings of work in a Blue Jays uniform before yielding a two-run homer in the 7th.

He's fanned 13 to only three walks in 13 innings this season.

RF Nathan Lukes (1-for-4, BB) singled, walked, and played eight innings in right field in his third MLB rehab game.

3B Juan Sanchez (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B) tallied a season-high three hits including a double.

Saturday marked his second consecutive multi-hit game.

Sanchez's double left the bat at 104.2 MPH.

1B David Beckles (2-for-4) logged his fourth multi-hit game over his last six contests.

Beckles is batting .375 in his last seven games with a home run and six RBI.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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