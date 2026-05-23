Making Waves with Jacob Odle

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







Standing atop the pitcher's mound on a rainy day in the middle of May, Jacob Odle takes a deep breath before firing his fastball that whizzes past the batter and into the catcher's glove with ease. A whopping 6'5 and 210 pounds, power comes as easily to him as riding a bike.

Odle has been making waves since he started the season with Palm Beach in April. Known for his velocity, the San Diego native learned how important recovery was in his success after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Tommy John surgery is a procedure that is meant to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) using a tendon graft to restore stability. Recovery can take over a year, and is often accompanied by an extremely detailed rehabilitation program. For Odle, the biggest takeaway was the importance of routine.

"So I never really took care of myself. I never lifted. I never really did any arm care. I (would) just kind of get up there and throw," Odle said, recalling his previous warm up routine before games. "But then coming back last year taught me a lot of what I need to do to feel good and ready and to maintain arm health."

Odle recounted the nerves he felt going into the surgery, which is normal for any then-20 year old to feel. But after developing a recovery plan with the Cardinals training staff, the nerves quickly faded. The focus on building muscle and creating long term durability rather than rushing results helped put the pieces of his professional career back together again.

"It was like the best thing that could have happened to me, because it allowed me to be more aware of who I am as a pitcher and what I need to do to get and stay healthy," he said. "I'm so happy that I did because now I know what I need and what it takes for me to get to where I need to go."

After his rehabilitation was complete, Odle joined the Florida Complex League for the first half of the season to get back into throwing shape. There, he met the now Palm Beach manager Rich Benjamin, who was the FCL bench coach at the time.

"Playing for Rich has been awesome," Odle said. "(Coaches) Rodrigo Vigil and Evan Johnson have been crucial in my development as a pitcher mentally speaking. Learning how to control emotions and regulate my energy from when I'm out (pitching) to when I'm in the dugout, like that kind of stuff."

While Odle emphasizes how much fun he has playing baseball, another major source of motivation comes from his family.

His parents still live out in California, but having them come out to watch him play professional baseball gives the game even more meaning. Odle grew up as an only child, but has a strong relationship with all of his cousins, including his older cousin Moira who has two children. They love supporting him and make sure to watch as many of his games as they can.

"I do it because I love it and because it's the greatest game ever," Odle said. "But also because of how much my family loves watching me play. It makes me a lot happier and it makes it easier for me."

After his baseball career is over, Odle wants to pursue sports broadcasting or baseball analytics. His interest in advanced metrics and love for sports caused this backup plan to take shape when he committed to UC Irvine.

To follow along with Jacob and the rest of the Beachbirds, follow them on social media at @gopbcardinals and visit Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium!







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

Making Waves with Jacob Odle - Palm Beach Cardinals

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