De Oleo Hits Go-Ahead Homer, Mets Rally Past Cardinals 4-2

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied for a 4-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Clover Park. The Mets took a 3-2 series lead ahead of Sunday's finale.

AJ Salgado hit a solo home run off Nelfy Ynfante with one out in the seventh inning to tie the game 2-2. Three batters later Branny De Oleo crushed an Ynfante curveball over the left field wall for a two-run homer to give the Mets a 4-2 lead.

That was enough of an offensive jolt for Mets reliever Elwis Mijares, who entered in the top of the seventh inning and retired all nine batters he faced to finish out the game. Mijares struck out five Cardinals and threw 25 of his 31 pitches for strikes. He was credited with his third win of the season.

The game was a scoreless pitchers' duel for the first five innings. Mets starter Nicolas Carreno gave up just two singles over 4.0 innings while striking out seven. He lowered his season ERA to 1.69.

Cardinals starter Jack Martinez struck out six over 5.0 innings. He walked the leadoff batter Francisco Toledo in the sixth inning in an 11-pitch battle and was taken out. Toledo ended up scoring on a double play ball to tie the game 1-1.

Toledo was 1 for 2 with a double and the walk.

No batters in the game recorded a multi-hit game. The homer for Salgado was his seventh of the season. De Oleo's homer was his fourth of the year and second in two games.

The Mets have won five of their last seven games.

The Mets (19-25) and Cardinals (24-20) conclude their six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. It's Little League Day. All little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission and a gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express. Veterans can get a $5 ticket at the box office.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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