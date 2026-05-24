Hans Solo: Montero Launches Three Homers, Tarpons Fall, 8-6

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - On Star Wars Night at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Tampa Tarpons (21-23) appeared poised for another victory before a six-run ninth inning lifted the Clearwater Threshers (26-18) to an 8-6 win on Saturday night.

Tampa struck first in the opening inning when Willy Montero lined an RBI single through the left side, scoring Jackson Lovich to give the Tarpons an early 1-0 lead.

The offense continued to ride the hot bat of Hans Montero, who delivered a career night at the plate. The Tarpons second baseman launched a solo home run to right field in the third inning before adding another solo shot to right-center in the fifth, extending Tampa's advantage to 3-0.

Meanwhile, starter Henry Lalane turned in a strong outing, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight.

Clearwater finally broke through in the seventh inning, using consecutive RBI singles from Angel Mata and Jaeden Calderon to trim the deficit to one.

The Tarpons answered immediately in the bottom half when Lovich crushed a solo homer into the Hard Rock Cabana in right field, pushing the lead back to 4-2.

The game shifted dramatically in the ninth after a brief rain delay. Clearwater erupted for six runs, highlighted by a two-run homer from Keaton Anthony and a solo blast from Alirio Ferrebus, to take an 8-4 lead.

Tampa attempted one final rally in the bottom of the ninth. After Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek worked a two-out walk, Hans Montero ambushed the first pitch he saw and launched his third home run of the night to right-center field, bringing the Tarpons within two.

Montero finished 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored in the standout performance.

The comeback attempt ended there, however, as Clearwater held on for the 8-6 victory.

The Tarpons will look to even the series against the Threshers on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

By JC Barrott







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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