Hammerheads Shut out by Tortugas 3-0 on Saturday Night

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (26-18) were shut out by the Daytona Tortugas (15-29) by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It was just the fourth shutout loss of the year for Jupiter despite outhitting the Tortugas in the contest.

On the first pitch of the game, Jacob Friend, who played in his first game since Tuesday, hit an opposite-field home run off of Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo (L, 1-2) to give Daytona an early 1-0 lead.

After the top of the first inning, Castillo and Daytona starting pitcher Sheng-En Lin (W, 3-3) were locked in a pitchers' duel. Castillo retired 12 of 13 batters after the Friend home run. Lin escaped multiple jams early in the contest.

Castillo went back out for the top of the fifth inning and, despite allowing a single, set Daytona down. Castillo tried to complete six innings for the first time in his career but was pulled after a walk and single. Hayden Cuthbertson entered the game for Jupiter on the mound and induced an inning-ending popout. Castillo finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched and allowed just the one run and tied a career-high six strikeouts.

Despite trailing 1-0, Walin Castillo had a great start tonight vs. Daytona:

5.2 IP (ties career and season high) | 1 R | 4 H (HR) | 1 BB | 6 K (ties career high) pic.twitter.com/wi2U90pqfo

- Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) May 23, 2026

In the top of the seventh inning, Drew Davies hit a one-out single and Cuthbertson issued three straight walks to give Daytona another run. A second run scored on a wild pitch which put Daytona up 3-0. Luis De La Cruz finished the inning without allowing another run. De La Cruz stayed in for the eighth and ninth innings where he did not issue a run in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

The Jupiter offense finished with more hits than the Daytona offense, but the Hammerheads could score a run and suffered the 3-0 loss to Daytona on Saturday night.

Emilio Barreras finished with two hits in the contest to extend his hit streak to 10 games. Josh Hogue went 3-for-3 with a double in the game as well.

The Hammerheads can still go for the series victory over Tortugas with the series finale on Sunday, May 24th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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