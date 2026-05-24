Mussels' Offense Quiet in Third Consecutive Loss to Dunedin

Published on May 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were defeated by the Dunedin Blue Jays by a final score of 6-4 on Saturday night at TD Ballpark.

The Mighty Mussels (24-20) sent Justin Mitrovich (0-1) to the mound in game five of the series. He retired the Blue Jays (18-26) in order in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second, Juan Sanchez singled to lead off the inning. With one out and Sanchez at third, Yorman Licourt's RBI groundout made it 1-0 Dunedin.

Mitovich ended his outing after 2.2 innings. He allowed three hits and one run while striking out four and throwing 52 pitches.

Leading by one in the bottom of the fourth, Dunedin saw a new right-handed pitcher Hendry Chivilli, who was just called up from the FCL today. Austin Smith delivered a two-out RBI single to pad the Dunedin lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dunedin strung together another rally. With two out, two straight hits got runners at second and third. A passed ball by catcher Irvin Nunez allowed a Dunedin run to score. Later in the at-bat, Eric Snow singled in another run to make it 4-0 Blue Jays.

Fort Myers cut into the deficit in the top of the seventh inning on a two-run blast from Jayson Bass off of Jack Nedrow (2-0). His fifth home run of the season left the bat at 107.2 mph, travelling 380 feet.

A key bases-loaded, two-run single by JoJo Parker in the bottom of the eighth inning reestablished Dunedin's four-run lead, 6-2.

In the top of the ninth, Byron Chourio had a run-scoring double and Bryan Acuna tacked on an RBI groundout. Despite the two-run rally, the Mussels fell short and lost their third consecutive game.

The series concludes on Sunday, May 24. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. from TD Ballpark.







Florida State League Stories from May 23, 2026

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