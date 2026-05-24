Neville Homers, Tortugas Drop Series Finale 2-1 to Jupiter

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - A solo home run from Mason Neville accounted for Daytona's lone run Sunday afternoon, as the Tortugas dropped the series finale to the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona finished the road trip 3-9 and fell to 15-30 overall after dropping four of six games in the series. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the second inning.

After Bernard Moon opened the inning with a single, he was picked off before Neville launched the first pitch he saw over the wall in left-center field for his second home run of the season to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

Deivi Villafana settled in from there.

The right-hander tied his career high by working 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out three. Jupiter tied the game in the fourth when Carter Johnson worked a walk, PJ Morlando singled, and Nixon Chirinos lined an RBI single to left-center to make it 1-1. Villafana stranded two runners to keep the game tied.

Daytona had opportunities throughout the remainder of the game, but could not capitalize. The Tortugas put runners aboard in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings but failed to produce another run. Daytona finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners.

Jupiter broke through in the seventh.

Leading off the inning, Echedry Vargas connected on a solo home run to left-center field off Tristan Smith to put the Hammerheads ahead 2-1. Daytona brought the tying run aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but Jupiter held on to secure the series win. Stat of the Game

13 - The Tortugas struck out 13 times in the series finale. Jupiter pitching leads all of Single-A baseball in strikeouts this season, and had double digit K's in all six games of the series. Notes

Daytona fell to 15-30 overall and 6-18 on the road.

The Tortugas finished 4-11 against Jupiter this season.

Daytona has lost all three series against Jupiter this season.

The Tortugas are 0-4 in road series in 2026.

Daytona dropped four of six games this week against Jupiter.

Daytona moved to 11-17 when scoring first.

Daytona fell to 8-12 when hitting a home run.

Daytona dropped to 4-24 when scoring fewer than five runs.

Daytona moved to 10-24 against right-handed starters.

Villafana tied his career high with 5.0 innings pitched.

Moon recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

Kyle Henley exited the game after colliding with the center field wall in the seventh inning.

Daytona finished the 12-game road trip with a 3-9 record. Next Up

The Tortugas return home Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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