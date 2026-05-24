Hammerheads Earn Fifth Consecutive Series Victory with 2-1 Win over Tortugas on Sunday Afternoon

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (27-18) came from behind late to defeat the Daytona Tortugas (15-20) by a final score of 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, Jupiter earns its fifth-straight series victory and holds the best record in the Florida State League

For the fifth time in six games, Daytona scored the first run of the game. In the top of the second inning off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Manuel Genao, Mason Neville hit a solo home run to left field to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

The Jupiter offense finally got things going in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Daytona starting pitcher Deivi Villafana. Carter Johnson drew a one-out walk and PJ Morlando hit a single for the first hit of the game for the Hammerheads. With runners at first and second base, Nixon Chirinos hit an RBI bloop single to tie the game at 1-1 after four innings.

The score remained into the top of the sixth inning as Genao went back out to pitch. With over 90 pitches, Genao struck out Bernard Moon to set a new career high with 10 strikeouts as well as a career high six innings pitched. Genao became the second Hammerheads pitcher to toss six innings this season (Nate Payne, April 24 vs. Daytona).

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Echedry Vargas took Daytona reliever Tristan Smith (L,1-1) deep to lead off the inning for his first home run as a Hammerhead and put Jupiter up by a score of 2-1 through seven innings.

Luis Ramirez (W, 2-0) was the first pitcher out of the bullpen and tossed two shutout innings. Jake Faherty (Sv, 4) tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save of the year and the Hammerheads held on to defeat the Tortugas 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Chirinos and Vargas led the Jupiter offense with two hits and an RBI each.

The Hammerheads hit the road to visit the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for six games beginning on Tuesday, May 26th. Jupiter returns home to host the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday, June 2nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.