Lakeland Falls 3-1 in Rain-Shortened Finale to Bradenton

Published on May 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







For the first time in nearly four years, the Lakeland Flying Tigers (24-20) were no-hit by a singular pitcher, as they fell 3-1 to the Bradenton Marauders (23-21) in a rain-shortened five-inning affair at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring in the second off starter Levi Sterling. Jesus Pinto reached on an error, moved to second on a hit by pitch and to third on a balk before scoring on a wild pitch, giving the Flying Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Bradenton responded with three runs in the fourth off reliever Yendy Gomez. Hyun Seung Lee led off the frame with a double and moved to third on a Richard Ramirez single. Eddie Rynders blasted a go-ahead three-run shot out to put the visitors ahead, 3-1.

Rain began to fall at the start of the sixth inning, forcing the game into a delay. After a 100-minute delay, the umpiring crew convened with both managers and the grounds crew and made the decision to call game one and cancel game two, as the game will not be made up later this season.

Sterling was the first individual pitcher to no-hit Lakeland since Tampa's Yorlin Calderon completed the feat in a seven-inning contest on May 25, 2022.

Sterling nabbed the win (3-2), going 5.0 no-hit innings, allowing one unearned run and punching out five while walking four. Guzman (2-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one over 1.0 frame.

Lakeland begins a six-game set at Palm Beach on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Each team's starting pitchers is to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2026

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