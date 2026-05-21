Jupiter Comes Back to Defeat Daytona 2-1 on Wednesday Night

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (25-16) win their second consecutive game over the Daytona Tortugas (13-28) in come-from-behind fashion as they won by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game, the Tortugas scored first in the top of the third inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo. With two outs and a runner at second base, Henry Hunter hit an RBI double to make it a 1-0 Daytona lead.

However, the Hammerheads responded immediately in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Abrahan Ramírez hit an infield single. On the very next pitch, PJ Morlando hit his first triple of the season to drive in Ramírez and tie the game at 1-1 through three innings.

Tineo finished his start with four innings pitched and allowed one run, one hit, five walks, and four strikeouts in a no-decision after 81 pitches. Hayden Cuthbertson came out of the Jupiter bullpen and tossed a scoreless top of the fifth inning in his Jupiter debut after beginning the season with High-A Beloit. Samuel Carpio pitched the sixth and seventh innings for Jupiter and did not allow a run while he struck out four hitters.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ramírez sent a high fly ball to right field that snuck over the wall for a solo home run, his fifth home run of the year, off of Daytona relief pitcher Anyer Laureano (L, 0-3) to give Jupiter a 2-1 lead.

Luis De La Cruz (W, 2-1), who had set Daytona down in order in the eighth inning, repeated that effort in the ninth inning with two strikeouts as he secured the 2-1 win for the Hammerheads over the Tortugas on Wednesday night.

For the second night in a row, the Hammerheads' bullpen tossed five scoreless innings to help the comeback effort. With the win, Jupiter holds a two-game lead for first place in the FSL East Division and ties Clearwater with the best overall record.

The Hammerheads and Tortugas continue the series on Thursday, May 21st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full-season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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