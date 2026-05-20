Scarborough, Mets Hold on in 9th for 4-3 Win vs. Cardinals

Published on May 20, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets exchange congratulations

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets exchange congratulations(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets held off the Palm Beach Cardinals for a 4-3 win in the annual Education Day game at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mets broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth when Yohairo Cuevas drew a four-pitch walk against Liam Best with the bases loaded to force home Randy Guzman for a 4-3 lead. Guzman started the rally with a one-out single.

Mets reliever Joe Scarborough got out of a self-made jam in the ninth inning. He walked the first two batters, but catcher Chase Meggers was able to nail Jonathan Mejia at third base for the first out when Mejias tried to advance on a pitch in the dirt. Scarborough then walked his third batter of the inning and committed a balk to set the Cardinals up with runners at second and third.

Scarborough recovered to strike out Chase Heath looking for the second out. Then he struck out Trevor Haskins swinging on a 99 mph fastball to end the game. He got the win.

Mets pitching stranded 12 Cardinals on base, including two in each of the final three innings. Palm Beach went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Five Mets pitchers limited the Cardinals to two earned runs. Starter Daviel Hurtado gave up one run on three hits over 3.0 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.

Christian Rodriguez pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three.

Guzman went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Branny De Oleo was 2 for 4 with a double, run and stolen base

Cuevas was 0 for 2 but recorded two RBI on a sac fly and the go-ahead walk.

The Mets (17-24) and Cardinals (23-18) continue their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's $2 Night with $2 select beer, hot dogs, soda and popcorn.

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Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2026

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