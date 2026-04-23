Mets Bounce Back, Rally Past Cardinals 5-2

Published on April 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Camarillo

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Camarillo(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - One night after allowing 17 runs, the St. Lucie Mets bounced back to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-2 at Clover Park on Wednesday.

The Cardinals scored their only two runs on a homer by Brayden Smith off Mets starter Frank Camarillo in the second inning.

Camarillo and the bullpen were otherwise excellent. Camarillo logged 5.0 innings and scattered four hits. He walked just one and struck out five while throwing 73 pitches.

The Mets tied the game by scoring twice in the fourth inning. JT Benson hit a two-out RBI single to bring home AJ Salgado. Later in the frame Branny De Oleo hit a bases-loaded infield single to plate Benson to make it 2-2.

Elian Peña started the Mets go-ahead rally in the seventh inning with a single off Jake Shelagowski. Later in the inning Julio Zayas hit a double to deep left-center field to score Pena for a 4-2 lead. Salgado followed with a RBI sac fly for a 4-2 advantage.

Sam Biller provided an insurance run in the eighth with a RBI double.

The Mets bullpen locked down the final four innings.

Nate Lavender pitched a 1-2-3 sixth on MiLB rehab assignment.

Elwis Mijares pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth to get the win. He struck out two.

Tyler McLoughlin struck out two in a hitless ninth inning for his first save.

Zayas led the offense by going 2 for 4 with the double and RBI.

Peña was 1 for 3 with a single and two walks.

Biller reached base three times on a double, walk and hit-by-pitch.

The Mets (9-8) and Cardinals (12-5) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's $2 Night with $2 select beer, hot dogs, fountain soda and popcorn.

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Florida State League Stories from April 22, 2026

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