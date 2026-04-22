Flying Tigers Ride Four-Run 3rd Inning to 6-4 Win over Tampa in Series Opener

Published on April 22, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (11-5) used a four-run third inning to propel them to a series-opening win over the Tampa Tarpons (5-11) on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Flying TIgers were headlined by Anibal Salas, who notched an RBI triple, solo homer and an outfield assist in the contest.

Lakeland kicked off the scoring in the third off Tampa starter Blake Gillespie. Edian Espinal led off with a walk and Salas drove him in with a triple. Jesus Pinto scored Salas on a single before Thayron Liranzo and Zach MacDonald each reached base. Carson Rucker drove both in with a two-run single, giving the Flying Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Grayson Grinsell got the start for the home side, going 4.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit, striking out three and walking one.

The Tarpons responded with two runs in the seventh off reliever Yendy Gomez. Logan Maxwell reached on a leadoff single and moved to second on a single from Willy Montero. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek drove in Maxwell with a single and Hans Montero plated Willy Montero on an RBI fielder's choice, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Flying Tigers countered with two in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Jose Rodriguez. Salas smashed a solo homer and Jack Goodman reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 6-2.

Eliseo Mota shut the door in the ninth with a hitless inning, capping a 6-2 Lakeland win.

Flying Tigers reliever Jose Guzman (1-0) earned the win, going 2.0 hitless innings while punching out two. Gillespie (0-1) took the loss, going 5.0 innings while allowing six hits and four runs.

First-place Lakeland continues its home series with Tampa tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Flying Tigers LHP Ben Jacobs (0-0, 1.54) will face off against LHP Allen Facundo (1-0, 1.80).







Florida State League Stories from April 22, 2026

Flying Tigers Ride Four-Run 3rd Inning to 6-4 Win over Tampa in Series Opener - Lakeland Flying Tigers

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