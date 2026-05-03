Threshers Drop Finale in Shutout Loss

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - After comfortably winning the first five games of the series, the Clearwater Threshers (16-11) dropped the finale 11-0 to the Palm Beach Cardinals (16-11) on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. After a Monday off, the Threshers will travel to Daytona to begin a six-game set against the Tortugas.

Palm Beach began the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. The Cardinals held a no-hit bid until the top of the sixth inning, but on the first pitch of the frame, Tyler Pettorini broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff knock to centerfield. The Threshers got a runner on third but couldn't bring him home and ended the sixth without a run. Palm Beach responded with a run in the home half of the sixth to bump their lead to three runs.

The Cardinals doubled their lead in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run to give Palm Beach a six-run advantage. They added five more runs in the eighth, and the Threshers dropped their first and final game of the series 11-0.

Cody Bowker (0-3) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings to take the loss. Sean Youngerman tossed 3.0 shutout frames, two strikeouts, one hit, and one walk allowed. MT Morrissey surrendered four runs on one hit and five walks with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. James Tallon allowed five runs on two hits, walking three and striking out one in 0.1 inning. Tyler Pettorini came in from second base to get the final two outs in the eighth, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Pettorini was the first position player to pitch for Clearwater in 2026...Clearwater suffered their largest defeat of the season...The Threshers end their first East Division Series in first place in the West...Ferrebus has hit safely in six straight games...Phelps has reached base safely in a career-best 13-straight games...The Threshers begin a six-game road series against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, May 5...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:35 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







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