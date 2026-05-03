Barger Homers in Rehab Debut, Jays Fall 8-5

Published on May 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - Addison Barger homered in his first rehab game, but the Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hang on to an early lead as they fell 8-5 to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark in their series finale.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fired four perfect innings on only 37 pitches (28 strikes) in his first start on Minor League Rehab.

Hechavarria topped out at 97 MPH on Sunday and averaged 95.8 MPH on his fastball, which averaged 93.8 MPH in 2025.

DH Addison Barger (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, BB) deposited a two-run homer in the 4th to give the Blue Jays an early lead in his first game on MLB Rehab Assignment.

Barger's two-run blast left the bat at 101.4 MPH.







Florida State League Stories from May 3, 2026

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