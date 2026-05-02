Early Lead Slips Away in 14-6 Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays saw an early lead slip away as they fell 14-6 to the Jupiter Hammerheads in game four of their six-game set on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Brayden Heidel (3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) hurled 3 shutout frames, facing one batter over the minimum with one strikeout.

LF Dariel Ramon (2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB) logged a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs.

Over his last 11 games, Ramon is batting .343 with 3 HR and a 1.134 OPS.

Ramon tallied his second consecutive multi-hit game and sixth multi-hit game of the season.

3B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-4, 2 RBI, R) smacked a two-run single to put the Blue Jays on the board in the 1st.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

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