Mussels Fall to Tortugas 5-4

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Daytona Tortugas by a 5-4 final score on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (8-17) opened the scoring with a three-run frame in the second inning off Merit Jones. Only two of the runs were earned. Jones would go on to scatter seven hits across four innings of work.

Ryan Sprock carried the Mussel (16-9) offense with a season-high four RBI day at the plate.

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Sprock singled to right, driving in Yasser Mercedes and making it 3-1.

Michael Hilker Jr. and Matthew DesMarets kept Daytona off the board in the middle frames.

Sprock struck again in the seventh, driving a three-run home run over the wall in left-center, tying the game 4-4.

Mike McKenna (1-1) put up another zero in the eighth.

Still tied in the bottom of the ninth, the first three Tortugas reached against McKenna. Brian Zeldin entered from the bullpen and allowed a single to Arnaldo Lantigua, ending the game and evening the series 2-2.

The series continues on Saturday, May 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

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