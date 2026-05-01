Mighty Mussels Set Franchise Record with 24 Runs against Tortugas

Published on May 1, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels set multiple franchise records in their 24-8 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The Mighty Mussels eclipsed a Miracle era (1992-2019) record set on August 7, 2012 (22 runs) with their 24-run outburst.

The previous Mussels' era record (since 2020) was 19 runs scored against the Jupiter Hammerheads on June 10, 2021. It is the third time the Mighty Mussels have scored 15+ runs in a game.

The offense also set a Mussels' record for hits with 21. The previous record was 20 hits, which also happened on June 10, 2021. The all-time franchise record is 24 hits, done by the Miracle on May 14, 2009.

The 24-8 final score also set a franchise record for total runs in a game (32) surpassing the previous total of 27 runs, which had occurred eight total times. That total happened five times during the Miracle era (1992-2019) and three times during the Mussels' era.

All nine batters reached base at least two times, led by Bruin Agbayani who reached five times. The Mussels' shortstop paced the offense by going 4-for-6 with five runs scored and three RBI. The five runs scored is an all-time franchise era record. Four runs had been scored by a single player 25 times since 1992, most recently by Rixon Wingrove in 2024.

Irvin Nunez went 3-for-6 with six RBI and three runs scored. He fell one RBI shy of Andrew Cossetti's Mussels' record of seven, done in 2023.

Mussels' starter Matthew Dalquist went 4.1 innings, striking out eight while allowing three runs (one earned). The eight strikeouts were the most by a Mussels' pitcher this season.

As we flip the calendar to May, Mussel pitching finishes the month of April with a MiLB leading 2.73 ERA and six shutouts.

Leadoff man Ramiro Dominguez went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four runs scored.

JP Smith II drove in two and scored four times.

Jason Bass drove in five and scored three times while recording three hits.

Bron Chourio recorded four hits, and Harry Genth had two hits and three runs scored. Quentin Young also had two hits.

The start of the game was delayed by 1:35 due to rain. Following the delay, the Fort Myers offense exploded for seven runs in the second inning. Smith II led off with a single to center. Two batters later, Nunez tripled to center to make it 1-0. Bass followed with a two-run shot to center, making it 3-0.

Later in the frame, Agbayani singled to center, plating another pair of runs. Smith II grounded into a fielder's choice that was followed with a throwing error on the double play attempt, allowing two more runs to score and making it 7-0.

The seven runs matched a single-inning season high and is the third time the team has reached that mark. It is the second time this week that have scored seven runs in an inning against the Tortugas.

Daytona got on the board in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly, moving the margin to 7-1.

Leading off the third, Bass reached on a walk. He would later score on a balk to make it 8-1.

With the score 8-4 in the sixth inning, the Fort Myers offense put up another crooked number. After a leadoff walk to Genth, Dominguez doubled down the left field line to make it 9-4. Agbayani followed with an opposite field single to make it 10-4. Four batters later, Nunez drew a bases loaded run to put the Mussels ahead by seven.

The Mussels' added six more runs in the seventh, three in the eighth, and two more in the ninth. Those 11 runs were highlighted by a two-run single from Bass, an RBI single for Chourio, an RBI double from Genth, and the first Single-A homer for Nunez.

The series continues on Friday, May 1. Merit Jones (0-1, 1.93) starts for the Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 1, 2026

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