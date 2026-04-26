Four Mighty Mussels' Pitchers Combine to Throw Sixth No-Hitter in Franchise History

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels no-hit the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, winning the final game of the series 3-0 at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Fort Myers (14-7) used four pitchers to combine for their sixth no-hitter in franchise history, and first nine-inning no-hitter since 2023. Mussels' arms Merit Jones, Matthew Becker (1-0), Eric Hammond and Jake Murray shut down the Dunedin (9-12) lineup, needing just 104 pitches to complete the historic win.

The last time Fort Myers threw a nine-inning no-hitter was May 14, 2023. Cory Lewis, AJ Labas, Gabriel Yanez and Ben Ethridge combined to blank the Tampa Tarpons, also by a 3-0 final.

Their most recent no-hitter was on July 24, 2024 in a rain-shortened game in Dunedin.

The Mighty Mussels are the second team to throw a no-hitter in Minor League Baseball in 2026. The other occasion was on April 22nd, when Braxton Garrett of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, MIA) threw 8 no-hit innings in a 2-1 loss.

It is the first no-hitter in the Florida State League since August 15, 2025, when three Clearwater Threshers combined to no-hit Lakeland.

The Mighty Mussels sent Jones to the mound to make his second appearance of the week against Dunedin. Jones hit the leadoff batter JoJo Parker but faced the minimum after the runner was picked off first base.

Jones retired the side in order in the second inning. The righty did not strikeout any Blue Jays but was economical, only needing 34 pitches to complete 3.1 innings of work.

"I felt like I had a little bit of everything," Jones said after the game. "I was able to make it work and pitch to contact and get some outs."

Jones highlighted the team's ability to limit damage after Dunedin got runners on base as a catalyst for their success in this series.

"It's a testament to the coaches and the staff here, and all the hours they put into scouting," starting catcher Ryan Sprock said following today's historic game.

Sprock, in his first full season as a catcher, acknowledged the effort it took him in the offseason to fully transition to his new role behind the plate. He took a foul ball off his body and exited the game in the eighth inning, but says he is feeling better.

In the bottom of the third inning, Byran Acuna reached on a fielder's choice with one out. Three batters later with two runners on, Yasser Mercedes ripped a two-out RBI single to score Acuna and give the Mussels the first run of the game.

Becker relieved Jones with one out and a runner on in the fourth inning. He made his professional debut Sunday afternoon after being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 19th round of the 2025 draft.

Becker retired the two batters he faced after entering, stranding the tying run at third base.

"I felt good going into today, and Merit [Jones] started out really good, so just build off that," said Becker. He witnessed a no-hitter at the University of South Carolina last year, but this was the first one he had contributed to.

Continuing into the fifth, Becker made quick work of Dunedin. In the sixth, the southpaw worked around a one-out error by Acuna to put up a zero.

The Mighty Mussels added on in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mercedes worked a leadoff walk against Franly Urena. Following walks of Smith and Young as well, Sprock blooped an RBI single down the right field line to give Fort Myers a 2-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, Becker navigated around another Mussel error to hold Dunedin scoreless.

"He led the way taking over after Merit [Jones]," Sprock said of the 23-year old Becker. "That's a testament to him and his hard work, waiting for his number to be called and when it did... he took full advantage."

Manager Jordan Smith turned to Hammond in the eighth inning, and much like Becker, he worked around an error to put together a scoreless frame.

"Just attacking the zone and trusting my defense behind me," Hammond said of his approach on Sunday. "We're just trying to make each other better every day, and when we put it together...we're just having fun."

After Sprock's injury, Irvin Nunez entered the game as the Mussels' backstop.

The offense got back to work in the bottom of the eighth, manufacturing a run off of a leadoff hit by Byron Chourio. Chourio, who entered the game as an injury replacement, scored following a stolen base and two fly balls to make it 3-0.

Fort Myers completed their no-hitter after turning to Murray with two outs in the ninth, who struck out David Beckles to finish the feat.

The Mighty Mussels also tallied their MiLB-leading sixth shutout of 2026 on Sunday.

After the game, Hammond pointed out the consistency in their process, led by pitching coaches Richard Salazar and Dylan Hawley.

"When the guys execute and they follow the plan, good things happen," Salazar said.

The Mighty Mussels continue to pace all of professional baseball in team ERA, down to 2.27. That mark is 1.16 runs better than the next best team, the Palm Beach (Single-A, STL).

The Mussels hit the road next week to take on the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. There will not be an audio broadcast on the Mighty Mussels' Baseball Network throughout the series, but there will be coverage on Mussel' social media accounts. Daytona will have a video feed available on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports Live App.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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