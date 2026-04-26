MacDonald, Rucker Power Flying Tigers to 6-1 Win over Tampa

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







Three extra-base hits from Zach MacDonald and a home run from Carson Rucker spurred the Lakeland Flying Tigers (13-7) to a 6-1 win over the Tampa Tarpons (7-13) on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

MacDonald tied a career high with three hits and three RBIs and extended his league lead with his seventh home run while falling a single short of the cycle. Rucker reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to seven games.

Tampa kicked the scoring in the first off starter Caleb Leys. Engelth Urena tripled and scored on an RBI groundout from JoJo Jackson, giving Tampa a 1-0 lead.

Lakeland responded with two runs in the second off starter Danny Flatt. Jude Warwick led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a Rucker walk and scored on an Edian Espinal two-run single, pushing the Flying Tigers ahead, 2-1.

Leys turned in a strong start, allowing just one run and three hits over 4.0 innings while punching out two.

Lakland scored three more off Flatt in the fifth. Jordan Yost singled, Thayron Liranzo doubled and Zach MacDonald crushed a 415 foot, 107 mph home run out to right-center, extending the lead to 5-1.

Rucker gave the Flying Tigers another insurance run with a solo shot off Jordarlin Mendoza in the eighth inning, leading to a Lakeland 6-1 win.

Reliever Luke Hoskins (2-0) earned the win, tossing 2.0 shutout innings while allowing one hit and striking out two. Flatt (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits while punching out three and walking three over 5.0 innings.

Lakeland and Tampa face off in the series finale on Sunday at 12:00. Both teams' starters are to be determined.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.