Sanchez's Walk-Off Home Run Gives Jupiter 5-4 Victory over Daytona in 11 Innings

Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (10-11) walk off the Daytona Tortugas (6-15) for the second time in the series as Carlos Sanchez blasted a walk-off, two-run home run to give the Hammerheads a 5-4 victory in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Daytona scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Jacob Friend hit his fifth home run of the year to center field off Jupiter starting pitcher Manuel Genao.

In the top of the second inning, Daytona had a runner at first. Drew Davies hit a single to right field, but Jose Monserrate threw a strike to third base to cut down the runner for his first outfield assist with the Hammerheads.

Meanwhile, Daytona starting pitcher Sheng-En Lin kept the Jupiter offense quiet through his first four innings and did not allow a hit in that time.

Daytona got back on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Friend led off the frame with a double. Two batters later, Arnaldo Lantigua hit an RBI single but was thrown out at second base by leftfielder Yoffry Solano to take him off the basepaths but still give the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads figured out Lin in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out, Victor Ortega, Solano, and Echedry Vargas hit three consecutive singles to load the bases which were the first hits for Jupiter. Off the bench, Emilio Barreras hit an RBI single to score Ortega. Carter Johnson followed Barreras with a sacrifice fly to score Solano to tie the game at 2-2. The Hammerheads chased Lin out of the game at just 4 1/3 innings pitched and left two runners on in the frame.

Genao finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks while he recorded a season-high seven strikeouts.

Both bullpens took over the game in the late innings. For Jupiter, Braulio Salas, Juan De La Cruz, Jake Faherty and Samuel Carpio combined for five innings where they allowed just two hits and one unearned run. De La Cruz pitched the seventh and eighth innings and allowed just one base runner and struck out five batters.

After the first two hitters were retired without advancing the automatic runner to third base in the top of the 10th inning, Lantigua lined an RBI single to right field to score Kyle Henley to give Daytona a 3-2 lead.

Jupiter responded on offense in the bottom of the 10th inning. Solano grounded out to start the inning. Vargas and Barreras drew back-to-back walks against Daytona pitcher Brady Afthim (L, 2-0, BS, 1) load the bases. The placed-runner Julio Henriquez scored on a wild pitch, which tied the game at 3-3. However, Andres Valor struck out and Salas flew out to right field to keep the game tied and force an 11th inning.

In the top of the 11th inning, Franklyn Moreta (W, 2-0) came out of the Jupiter bullpen. After Rafhlmil Torres put down a sacrifice bunt to move the placed-runner to third base, Moreta threw a ball to the backstop on a wild pitch which allowed the placed runner to score to give Daytona a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Hammerheads had the placed runner advance to third base with two outs to represent the tying run. In his first plate appearance of the game, Sanchez launched a game-winning, two-run home run to center field to give the Hammerheads a 5-4 walk-off victory in 11 innings. For Sanchez, it was his first home run of the season. Jupiter is now 1-1 in extra-inning games in 2026. The Jupiter bullpen combined for six innings and allowed two runs, both unearned in extra innings, and struck out seven Daytona batters.

The Hammerheads hit the road for six games against the Dunedin Blue Jays beginning on Tuesday, April 28th. Jupiter returns home for another "Duel of the Dean" matchup to host the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026

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