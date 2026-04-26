No-Hit Loss Caps Series in 3-0 Defeat
Published on April 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were no-hit by the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium, falling 3-0.
Eight Blue Jays reached base via three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and four Ft. Myers errors, but Dunedin did not record a hit. It marks the first time the Blue Jays have been no-hit since July 23, 2024, also against Ft. Myers.
KEY PERFORMERS
RHP Troy Guthrie (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K) kept the Mussels of the board until a two-out single in the 4th, hurling four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.
Guthrie has allowed one run or less in four of his five outings this season.
Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2026
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