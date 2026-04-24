Bonilla, Rosas Go Deep, Lead Slips Away in 12-7 Loss

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Ft. Myers, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays let an early four-run advantage slip away as the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels erupted for ten unanswered runs, handing Dunedin a 12-7 loss on Thursday night at Hammond Stadium in a wild game three of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Nolan Perry (3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 K) hurled 3.2 frames while allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Perry struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced, with the first seven outs he recorded all coming via strikeout.

Over his last two outings, Perry has fanned 19 batters in 7.2 innings.

He touched a season-high 96.4 MPH and induced 10 whiffs.

Perry's 29 strikeouts this season lead the FSL.

RF Enmanuel Bonilla (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R) recorded a season-high four RBI, including his second homer of the season.

Bonilla delivered a two-run blast to put the Blue Jays on the board in the 2nd inning, then roped a two-run single in the 5th which gave Dunedin a 6-2 lead.

His 2nd inning homer off the batter's eye left the bat at 103.2 MPH.

Bonilla logged his third multi-hit game of the season and second multi-RBI game

C Juan Rosas (1-for-1, HR, 3 RBI, R, 3 BB, HBP) reached base all five times to the plate in his Dunedin debut, highlighted by a three-run shot in the 4th inning for his first hit as a Blue Jay.

His three-run homer was his third pro long ball, and first since June 8, 2024.

Rosas' three RBI matched a career high.

His three-run blast left the bat at 104.1 MPH.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (2-for-5, R) tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

After opening the year 0-for-17, Gaxiola is batting .324 over his last 10 games with a 1.039 OPS.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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