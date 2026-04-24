Early Deficit Proves Too Much as Tortugas Fall 9-7 in Jupiter

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - A six-run second inning proved to be the difference as the Daytona Tortugas dropped their sixth straight game, falling 9-7 to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Rundown

Jupiter struck immediately and never relinquished control early. Carter Johnson led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead.

The game broke open in the second.

Jupiter sent 11 men to the plate and scored six runs on four hits, taking advantage of walks and timely extra-base hits. Josh Hogue delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing double, pushing the lead to 7-0 before Daytona could settle in.

Jupiter added on again in the fifth. Abrahan Ramirez launched a two-run homer, extending the lead to 9-0 and putting Daytona in a deep early hole.

Daytona finally broke through in the sixth. Drew Davies tripled and came home on an RBI single from Kyle Henley to get the Tortugas on the board.

The offense came alive in the seventh.

Rafhlmil Torres singled to start the rally, Mason Neville doubled, and Davies walked to load the bases. Henley was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Bernard Moon followed with a two-run single. Arnaldo Lantigua later drew a bases-loaded walk as Daytona scored four times to cut the deficit to 9-5.

Daytona continued to chip away in the eighth.

Torres reached and eventually scored on another RBI single from Henley, and a wild pitch brought home another run to make it 9-7. The Tortugas brought the tying run on base, but could not deliver the final hit.

The comeback attempt fell short in the ninth as Jupiter closed out the win.

On the Mound

Despite the early damage, Daytona's bullpen was able to keep the offense in the game.

After Edgar Colon was tagged for six runs in the second inning, Bryce Archie delivered a strong outing in relief, working 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four. Archie effectively slowed Jupiter's momentum and kept the game within reach as the offense mounted its comeback.

Stat of the Game

18 - Daytona struck out 18 times, tied for the most in a game this season (third occurrence) and the second-highest single-game total in franchise history.

Notes

- Daytona has lost six straight games, its longest losing streak of the season.

- The Tortugas are now 2-7 on the road.

- Jupiter has won five of six meetings against Daytona this season.

- Daytona has struck out 64 times over its last four games.

- Henley went 3-for-4 with three RBI and extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

- Davies extended his hitting streak to 8 games and his on-base streak to 12 games.

- Torres recorded a multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 6 games.

Next Up

Daytona continues its road series at Jupiter on Friday, April 24th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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