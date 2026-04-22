Walk-Off Homer Hands Tortugas Late Loss at Jupiter

Published on April 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas built an early lead behind a strong offensive start, but a late collapse, capped by a walk-off two-run home run, handed them a 7-5 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona has now dropped four straight.

The Rundown

Daytona came out aggressive early and struck first in the opening frame.

Kyle Henley singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Bernard Moon, giving the Tortugas a quick 1-0 lead.

The offense broke through again in the third, Henley doubled and Jacob Friend walked, before Moon crushed a three-run homer to left, his third of the season, extending the lead to 4-0.

Daytona added another in the fourth. With runners on, Henley grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home a run, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

Jupiter answered with a decisive fifth inning. The Hammerheads brought 11 men to the plate, took advantage of command issues, drew multiple walks, and capitalized on a balk. A two-run single from Josh Hogue and free passes with the bases loaded helped fuel a five-run inning, tying the game at 5-5.

The game remained even into the ninth as Daytona's bullpen worked through traffic but struggled to limit baserunners.

Jupiter walked it off in dramatic fashion. After Emilio Barreras was walked, Jose Monserrate launched a two-run home run to left-center, handing Daytona the 7-5 loss.

Stat of the Game

9 - Daytona pitchers issued nine walks, leading directly to Jupiter's five-run fifth inning that erased a 5-0 lead.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 5-11 and has lost four consecutive games.

- The Tortugas led 5-0 through four innings before allowing the final seven runs of the game.

- Moon went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI; his third home run of the season.

- Moon now leads the FSL with 18 RBI.

- Henley recorded two hits and stole two bases (15 SB), continuing to lead the Florida State League.

- Henley's 15 SB are the most in all of Single-A and third most in all of MiLB

- Daytona pitching issued nine walks and struggled with command throughout the middle innings.

- Friend's six-game hitting streak was snapped (0-for-2, 2 BB).

- Jupiter recorded the walk-off win on Jose Monserrate's first home run of the season.

Next Up

Daytona continues its series at Jupiter on Wednesday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. *JUPITER, Fla. - * The Daytona Tortugas built an early lead behind a strong offensive start, but a late collapse, capped by a walk-off two-run home run, handed them a 7-5 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Daytona has now dropped four straight.







Florida State League Stories from April 21, 2026

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