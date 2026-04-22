Fort Myers Drops Opener of Series with Dunedin 3-2

Published on April 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped the first game of a six-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays by a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Despite the loss, Fort Myers (9-7) pitching only allowed one earned run in the game and left ten Blue Jays (9-7) stranded on the bases. Mussel pitching held the Dunedin offense to 1-for-12 with RISP. The staff continues to pace all of affiliated baseball in earned run average at 2.23.

The Mussels sent out Jonathan Stevens to make his first start of the season. Stevens worked around a two-out walk in the first inning to hold Dunedin scoreless.

Stevens would allow a leadoff hit to Dunedin's David Beckles in the second inning, but a perfectly executed relay by Jayson Bass, Harry Genth and Ramiro Dominguez cut Beckles down trying to stretch his double into a triple.

There was no score heading into the top of the third inning. After Stevens allowed a pair of walks, an error by Quentin Young would put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0.

Stevens would finish the third inning, before being replaced by Mitch Mueller, who worked a clean fourth inning.

Fort Myers' offense struck in the bottom half of the frame, ignited by a single and stolen base by Yasser Mercedes. Two batters later, JP Smith II smoked a double into the right-center field gap to score him, making it 2-1.

After solid pitching by Mueller over 2.1 innings, Brian Zeldin (1-1) took over with two on in the top of the sixth inning. Zeldin would induce two popouts to second base to leave those runners stranded.

In the bottom of the frame, facing Dylan Watts (1-0), Mercedes roped his second single at 107.4 mph off the bat. The next batter was Eduardo Beltre, who found a similar spot in the left-center field gap. Mercedes was going on the pitch, and the Mussels executed the hit-and-run to perfection, as he went first to third.

Two batters later, Young drove in his fifth run of the season with an RBI single to right field, making the score 2-2 entering the eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth, Zeldin would allow a one-out double to Adrian Pinto before manager Jordan Smith went to Michael Hilker Jr. to get out of the jam. Hilker Jr's first pitch was a broken-bat blooper into right field, scoring Pinto and giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead.

Hilker Jr. held there and worked a clean ninth inning as well, giving Fort Myers a chance to win it in the home half of the inning.

After the first two hitters got out, Bass' infield single kept hope alive for the Mussels. Bass was pinch run for by Yilber Herrera, however Herrera was picked off by pitcher Jack Eschleman (S3) to end the game.

The series continues on Wednesday, April 22. Twins No. 11 prospect Riley Quick (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Mussels. Blue Jays MLB rehabber Jose Berrios will start for Dunedin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 21, 2026

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