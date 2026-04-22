Jupiter Earns First Walk-Off Win of 2026 on Monserratte's Home Run

Published on April 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (6-10) earned their first walk-off win of the 2-26 season as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas (5-11) by a final score of 7-5 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Off the bench for his second plate appearance, Jose Monserrate hit the game-winning two-run home run to give Jupiter the win.

Daytona took an early lead in the top of the first inning. Kyle Henley reached on an infield single, stole second and was driven in by Bernard Moon's RBI single.

The Hammerheads threatened to score in the bottom of the second inning. PJ Morlando drew a leadoff walk and Josh Houge, in his first game back from injury, hit a blooped single to left field. Echedry Vargas then hit an infield single down the first base line, but Morlando got caught in a rundown between third base and home plate for the third out of the inning and no runs came in to score.

In the top of the third inning, Henley doubled down the left field line and Jacob Friend walked against Jupiter starting pitcher Jake Clemente. Moon followed them with his third home of the year, a three-run home run to left field, which put Daytona up by a score of 4-0. Daytona added another run in the top of the fourth inning off of Jupiter relief pitcher Michael Perez as Henley grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to make it 5-0.

The Hammerheads got on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fifth inning against Daytona starting pitcher Mason Morris. With two outs, Morris was pulled for Daytona relief pitcher Tristan Smith. The Hammerheads loaded the bases and Morlando and Emilio Barreras drew back-to-back RBI walks. Smith committed a balk to bring in a third run for Jupiter. Hogue followed the balk with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 5-5. Jupiter left the bases loaded but sent 11 batters to the plate in the frame.

Luis De La Cruz pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth innings for the Hammerheads and allowed just one base runner in three scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Samuel Carpio (W, 1-0) entered the game on the mound for Jupiter in the top of the ninth inning and retired the first two hitters he faced. However, a walk and hit batsman put runners at first and second base. Tyson Lewis hit a ball well to left field, but it was caught to send the game to the bottom of the ninth inning still tied at 5-5

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Barreras drew a leadoff walk against Brady Afthim (L, 0-1). Monserratte came up to the plate for his second plate appearance of the night off the bench and crushed a walk-off, two-run home run to left field to give the Hammerheads their first walk-off win of 2026 by a 7-5 final score. For Monserratte, that home run was also his first career Single-A home run and finished 2-for-2 on offense.

Jupiter continues their six-game homestand against Daytona on Wednesday, April 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 21, 2026

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