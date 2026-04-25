Jupiter Win Streak Ends at Three Games with 3-2 Loss to Daytona Friday Night

Published on April 24, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (8-11) saw their three-game win streak come to an end as they fell to the Daytona Tortugas (6-13) by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Tortugas jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning against Hammerheads starting pitcher Nate Payne (L, 0-2). After Arnaldo Lantigua led off the inning with a double to left field, Mason Neville hit his first home run of the year over the left field wall to give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jupiter provided an offensive response. Jose Monserrate walked with one out and Abrahan Ramirez hit a single with one out in the frame. Jupiter put on a double steal with Julio Henriquez at the plate. Henriquez smoked an RBI single to right field and the ball went under the glove of Daytona right fielder Arnaldo Lantigua which allowed Ramirez to score from first base and Jupiter tied the game at 2-2.

After a quiet third inning, the Tortugas got back to work in the top of the fourth inning. Tyson Lewis led off with a double and Lantigua hit an RBI double, his second of the game, to drive in Lewis as Daytona regained the lead at 3-2.

Daytona starting pitcher Ovis Portes ended with a career-high nine strikeouts in four innings pitched in a no-decision. Payne ended his start with a career-high six innings pitched and allowed three earned runs, five hits, one home run, no walks, and struck out seven batters to lead the Hammerheads with 32 strikeouts this season.

Samuel Carpio pitched the top of the seventh and eighth innings where he issued three walks and allowed one hit but shut out Daytona's offense. Jake Faherty took over on the mound for Jupiter in the top of the ninth inning and set down Daytona in order with two strikeouts. The Hammerheads could not get any more run production as they ultimately fell to the Tortugas by the 3-2 final score on Friday night.

Payne is still in search for his first win as a member of the Hammerheads dating back to last season. Jupiter only had four hits in the game. The Hammerheads have two more games to try and secure their second series win of the year.

Saturday, April 25th is "Faith and Family Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as the Hammerheads host the Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Jupiter Hammerheads tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 24, 2026

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